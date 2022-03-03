Mumbai, March 3: Varun Tej-starrer Ghani is now set to arrive in theatres on April 8, the makers announced on Wednesday. The Telugu language sports-drama was earlier supposed to be released on February 25 and face off with Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak. Ghani: Varun Tej Konidela’s Film Gets Postponed, Avoids Clash With Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak.

Production banner Renaissance Pictures shared the update about the film's new release date on their official Twitter handle. "Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej's #Ghani is all set to hit the screens on APRIL 8th! #GhaniFromApril8th @IamJagguBhai @nimmaupendra @SunielVShetty @saieemmanjrekar @dir_kiran @MusicThaman @george_dop @sidhu_mudda @Bobbyallu @adityamusic," the tweet read.

Ghani Release Date

Ghani is helmed by first-time director Kiran Korrapati and co-produced by Allu Bobby Company. Saiee M Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra also star in the film.

The release of Ghani has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.