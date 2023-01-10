Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan, who turned 49 today, for over two decades, has been adored and loved for his good looks, impressive style, spectacular acting, and for his dance moves. To mark this occasion, the actor greeted the fans gathered outside his residence to wish the actor.

The actor enjoys a vast fandom all over.

Also Read | 5 Pics Of Lee Jae Wook With His Costars That Hit Different – Here’s Why.

Hrithik's fan clubs also shared some pictures from the location in which the actor was seen waving to his fans from his balcony who were standing below, cheering at the sight of the superstar.

https://twitter.com/gauravjha1718/status/1612794941826306049

Also Read | Faith, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Island – 5 Kdramas To Watch If You Are Missing Alchemy Of Souls Season 2 A Lot.

Fans also sang a Happy birthday song for the actor.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence since morning to wish the star in their own special ways.

The actor was seen donning a light brown casual shirt.

Born to the renowned film producer and director Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with his father's directorial romantic drama flick 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', which was a blockbuster hit.

He has also delivered several other successful films like 'Krrish', 'Lakshya', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Dhoom 2', 'Super 30', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and more.

Today, Hrithik is among the highest-paid actors in India and has won several awards, including six Filmfares, four for Best Actor and one each for Best Debut and Best Actor (Critics).

As Hrithik turns another year older, he continues to inspire millions to overcome obstacles in life and be the best versions of themselves. And with films like 'Fighter' and 'Krrish 4' under his belt, the actor's success as a performer is sure to reach new peaks in the near future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)