Alchemy of Souls season 2 has concluded as well. The writers have listened to the cries of fans from 2021, it seems, and have given them a happy ending. The first season ended with key characters' deaths which left everyone shocked. Only solace at that the show was returning with a second season. Alchemy Of Souls season 2 did receive mixed reactions at the start but as the show progressed people became obsessed with it. Now that it's over, if you are looking to feel that void, we have a few suggestions for you. Song Hye kyo in Glory, Jung So-min in Alchemy Of Souls: 5 Kdrama Good Girls Turned Bad in 2022.

Faith

One of the lesser-discussed shows of Lee Min-ho, Faith is just the kind of series you might want to watch now. It's a time travel love story with a generous amount of history spread over it. Min-ho is net getup is quite fetching. For the ones who haven't watched this before, you are in for a treat as you will spot actors who are now stars. Let us know if you spot Kim Kyung Nam! Hit it up on Viki to know more.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

An immortal man's life gets entangled with a woman trapped in the cycle of life and death. The concept itself is so exciting. Fantasy fiction with an ample dose of folklore could be the fix you need after the Fire Bird Alchemy of Souls drama. It's a multi-starrer cast as well! Slow burn romance too, do check it out on Netflix.

A Korean Odyssey

Humour, fiction, magic and malice... all come together for this crazy fiction series on Netflix. Lee Seung-gi and Oh Yeon So's chemistry is just hot! If Alchemy series left you heady with emotions, this is just the series to fall back on for some light moments and fun spectacle. Check it out on Netflix.

Island

Good part is Island is an ongoing series starring Cha Eunwoo, Lee Da-hee and Kim Nam-gil. It's a mix of horror, fantasy and some old-school Kdrama humour. Watch it on Amazon Prime. Astro’s Cha Eun Woo Radiates Fashion Mogul Vibes at Chaumet Event; Netizens Can’t Stop Talking About the Singer’s Striking Visuals (View Pics).

Tale of The Nine Tailed

This comes very close to mirror the mysterious fiction fantasy theme of Alchemy Of Souls. A several hundred years old Gumiho meets his match and mayhem ensues. Catch it on Viki.

