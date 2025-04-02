Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Studio Ghibli trend of creating images in the unique Japanese art form using AI is creating a buzz on the internet. Turning pictures into a unique art style of the popular studio, Studio Ghibli, may have been loved by many, but for singer Vishal Dadlani, it is nothing more than a mere example of "AI Plagirisation."

Indian Idol judge and singer Vishal Dadlani slammed the ongoing Studio Ghibli trend and urged fans not to tag him in posts featuring his Ghibli-style avatar.

Through his Instagram story, Dadlani expressed his unhappiness with the plagiarism of an artist's life work by an Artificial Intelligence tool. The singer also highlighted the environmental hazards due to the generation of Ghibli-style photos.

"Sorry, I'm not sharing any of the Studio Ghibli style images you guys have made of or for me. I just can't bring myself to support Al's plagiarisation of an artist's life's work. Not to mention, the environmental horror that those images are. Please do NOT make any more. Thank you."

Vishal is best known for composing tracks for Om Shanti Om, Anjaana Anjaani, Dostana, I Hate Luv Storys, Bang Bang!, Sultan, Student of the Year, Befikre and War.

Meanwhile, social media is now filled with Ghibli pictures, ranging from celebrities to ministers. Using the AI tool a user can turn his imagination into visual art with the Text to Image feature. A user needs to input text, and let Ghibli Diffusion transform it into art pieces reminiscent of Studio Ghibli's unique style.

Studio Ghibli's art style is famous for its soft colors, small details, and dreamy look. (ANI)

