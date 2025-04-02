Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, widely recognised for playing the iconic Bruce Wayne in the 1995 superhero film Batman Forever, passed away at the age of 65. According to The New York Post, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer stated pneumonia as the cause of his death. She also shared that Val was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but recovered from it later. The actor was also famous for his role as Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), Top Gun (1986) and Tombstone (1993), among others. As the cinema icon leaves us for the heavenly abode, here's a look at his early life and key moments. Val Kilmer, ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Top Gun’ Star, Dies at 65 Due to Pneumonia.

Val Kilmer Early Life

Val Kilmer was born on December 31, 1959, in Los Angeles, to a family with German, Irish and Swedish roots. His parents divorced when he was just eight years old. He attended high school with Kevin Spacey at Chatsworth High School and later became the youngest person to be accepted at Julliard School's drama division.

He kicked off his acting career with stage performances and theatre shows, proving his dedication and passion for the craft before finally making his Hollywood debut with ZAZ's (Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker) action comedy film, Top Secret! in 1984.

Val Kilmer’s IG Post

Val Kilmer’s Cinema Glory

After his acting debut, Val Kilmer went on to star in several Hollywood hits in the 1980s, including Tony Scott's 1986 action drama film, Top Gun, starring the one and only Tom Cruise. Kilmer played Lieutenant Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the film. His breakthrough performance came in Oliver Stone's 1991 biographical film The Doors, based on the American rock band The Doors. He portrayed the band's lead vocalist, Jim Morrison, in the film.

Val Kilmer in ‘Top Gun’

Kilmer was a favourite to play singers in Hollywood films. The actor also played "King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley in Tony Scott's 1993 romantic crime film, True Romance, which also featured Brad Pitt. In 1995, Kilmer took over the role of DC's most iconic superhero, Batman in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever in 1995. ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Movie Review: Michael Keaton Works His ‘Practical’ Magic on Tim Burton’s Occasionally Fun But Overstuffed Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kilmer opened up about his throat cancer diagnosis in the 2021 documentary Val. "Now thatitsdifficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever," the actor said in the documentary, according to People. Kilmer got married to his Willow co-star Joanne Walley, but it ended in divorce. He is survived by his children, Mercedes Kilmer and Jack Kilmer.

