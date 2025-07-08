New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The India Couture Week is set to return with its 18th edition, which will be held between July 23 and 30.

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced the dates of the fashion week with a post on its official Instagram handle on Monday evening.

Also Read | 'Bestie': Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Bonds With Salman Khan's Niece Ayat, Shares a Delightful Video (View Post).

ICW 2025 will be held in the Taj Palace, New Delhi. It is presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands.

"Top Indian Couturiers will present their collections at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in partnership with Reliance Brands, an FDCI initiative from July 23rd to July 30th at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. @hyundaiindia @reliancebrandsitd #FDCI," read the caption of the post.

Also Read | Actors Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers File for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage, Cites 'Irreconcilable Differences'.

The lineup for the 2025 edition will include 14 Indian designers: Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)