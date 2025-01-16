Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan continues to recover after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday, fans and the film fraternity are in shock and concerned about safety in Mumbai.

Popular actor-singer Ila Arun, while attending an event, shared her thoughts about the attack and called the incident "extremely unfortunate." She also mentioned how incidents like today's are a "warning" for the entertainment industry to "maintain distance."

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 18' Grand Finale: Salman Khan To Have 'Sikandar' Cast As Surprise Guests for Star-Studded Finale of His Reality Show?.

"Security is very important in the life of an actor. What happened was extremely unfortunate and is a matter of great concern. This is why, when fans say actors don't mingle or interact openly, they don't understand the risks involved. Incidents like today's are a warning for us to maintain distance because actors also have families to protect," Ila told ANI.

Actress Urvashi Rautela also reacted to the shocking incident and shared how such events can create a sense of "insecurity."

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Congress’s Nana Patole Targets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Says ‘Is There a Home Minister in Maharashtra or Not?’.

"It is very unfortunate. This creates an insecurity that anybody can attack us. What happened is very unfortunate. All my prayers are with them (Saif Ali Khan and his family)," Rautela told ANI.

The shocking incident at the 'Hum Tum' actor's residence, in the early hours of Thursday, has raised concerns about safety in Mumbai and has left the actor's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity deeply worried.

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

In a statement, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)