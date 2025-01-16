Mumbai, January 16: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday targeted the state government in the wake of the stabbing attack that left Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan injured and hospitalised in Mumbai, saying the incident has "exposed the loopholes" in the law and order situation under the BJP-led Mahayuti's rule.

"The deadly attack on Bollywood's famous actor and Padma Shri awardee Saif Ali Khan has exposed the loopholes in Maharashtra's law and order system. If such incidents are happening in the busiest and posh area of Bandra in Mumbai, then who is safe in Mumbai?" he asked. Patole added, "With the rising crime incidents in Mumbai, Pune, Beed, Parbhani, and Nagpur, the question arises: is there a Home Minister in the state or not? Such questions are in the minds of the public." The remark was directly aimed at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio. ‘Not Correct To Say Mumbai Is Unsafe’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Attack on Saif Ali Khan.

The Congress leader further asserted that gangsters are openly challenging Maharashtra's law and order under Mahayuti's rule. Patole claimed that the terror of gangsters has been continuously increasing under the current government. "Serious incidents such as organized crime and political patronage in Beed, deaths in police custody in Parbhani, the shooting of former Minister Baba Siddiqui in Bandra, and the shooting at actor Salman Khan's house have already occurred. This clearly indicates that Fadnavis has failed in his duties as the Home Minister. Leaders of the ruling party, celebrities, and even ordinary citizens are not safe," Patole stated.

Earlier in the day, Dixit Gedam, DCP (Zone 9) of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating the attack on Khan, said that the incident was a "robbery attempt" and the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter the actor's house. The official said, "Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station." Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Intruder Demanded INR 1 Crore During Burglary Attempt at Actor’s Home –Reports.

The shocking incident unfolded at Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Mumbai's Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid during the early hours of Thursday. Purportedly, the confrontation turned physical when the actor attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation. He sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. The suspect's face was caught in a CCTV footage that surfaced on social media hours after the incident.

