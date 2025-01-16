Salman Khan, who is busy with his hosting duties in Bigg Boss 18, is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sikandar. Directed by renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss, the Bollywood film stars Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. On the other hand, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will finally come to an end, with the winner being declared in the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, January 19. According to the latest reports, the cast of Salman Khan's Sikandar is set to make a grand appearance during the finale to promote their film. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale Date: Winner of Salman Khan’s Reality Show To Be Announced on THIS Date!.

‘Sikandar’ Cast To Appear on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale?

Amidst the excitement for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, sources close to the development revealed that the show's host, Salman Khan, will be joined by the cast and crew of Sikandar for the grand finale of the popular reality show. If this happens, it will also be the first time that the cast of Sikandar will be seen together on stage. With Shilpa Shirodkar's mid-week elimination this week, the top 6 finalists of BB 18 are Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Chum Darang.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Sikandar’:

About ‘Sikandar’

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the upcoming action drama also stars Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in crucial roles. As per reports, Sathyaraj and Prateik will be playing antagonists in the film. The film is expected to be a cinematic spectacle which will blend action, drama and romance. Sikandar is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on Eid 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).