Actor Ileana D'Cruz's latest Instagram post is all about body positivity.

She dropped a picture of herself posing in a bikini, without any filters. Alongside the stunning image, Ileana penned an important note in which she stated that she has deleted all the applications that can make one appear slimmer.

"It's asy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look 'slimmer', 'more toned', etc etc etc... Proud of the fact that I've deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I'm embracing every inch, every curve, all of me," she wrote.

Check Out Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram Post Below:

Ileana's post has garnered several praises from fans and members of the film industry. "You are beautiful," a fan commented. "Love the way you are flaunting your curves," another one wrote. On the work front, Ileana was last seen sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull.

