One of the most beloved Bollywood films of the 21st century, Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots (2009) is a campus-based dramedy that continues to resonate with audiences. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan's dual-named character, Ranchhoddas "Rancho" / Phunsukh Wangdu, has achieved cult status for his quirky attitude of motivating everyone around him. The film is widely celebrated for its inspiring themes and humorous sequences (though the 'balatkaar' speech scene has aged poorly), and it remains a benchmark in Indian cinema.

However, recently, a question has surfaced on the internet: is 3 Idiots copied from a Tamil film starring Thalapathy Vijay?

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked this debate. The post features a montage of scenes from a Tamil movie called Nanban with the caption, "Bollywood ki ek hi masterpiece thi, woh bhi copy" ("Bollywood had only one masterpiece, and even that is a copy"). There are two things wrong with this claim.

Viral Post About '3 Idiots' and 'Nanban'

First off, Bollywood has produced a plethora of masterpieces over the decades, and it’s shortsighted to limit the industry’s achievements to just one film.

Secondly, 3 Idiots is not a copy of Nanban. A simple Google search or even a glance at their Wikipedia pages would clarify this unless the intent behind the claim is merely to farm engagement.

All You Need to Know About '3 Idiots'

3 Idiots is loosely inspired by banker-turned-author Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling debut novel Five Point Someone. Scripted by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, the film follows Rancho, a brilliant yet unconventional student at a prestigious engineering college, as he challenges outdated teaching methods and inspires his friends to question societal norms. Beneath its humour and drama lies a mystery surrounding Rancho’s background, which culminates in a surprising twist in the climax.

Watch a Scene From '3 Idiots':

When released, 3 Idiots became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, until it was dethroned by another Aamir Khan starrer, Dhoom 3.

All You Need to Know About 'Nanban'

If 3 Idiots debuted in 2009, Nanban followed in 2012 as its official Tamil remake. Directed by Shankar - renowned for VFX-laden blockbusters like Indian, Mudhalvan/Nayak, Sivaji, Enthiran, 2.0, and Indian 2—Nanban marked a significant departure in his career. It was understated compared to his usual fare and his first official remake.

In Nanban, Thalapathy Vijay steps into Aamir Khan's role, with Srikanth and Jiiva portraying characters originally played by R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, respectively. Ileana D'Cruz plays the female lead.

Watch a Scene From 'Nanban':

While Nanban performed modestly at the Tamil Nadu box office, it gained popularity overseas and has since developed a cult following. But let’s be clear: Nanban is a remake of 3 Idiots, not the other way around.

PS: Did you know that 3 Idiots also inspired a Mexican remake in 2017 titled 3 Idiotas? Just putting this out there before another netizen stumbles upon it and claims that 3 Idiots is a copy of a Mexican film!

