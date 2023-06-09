If you are a Bryan Cranston fan, then this update might disappoint you in terms of the new work of the veteran actor. Cranston is planning to take a break from acting in 2026 to focus on his bond with his wife Robin Dearden, Variety reported. The actor revealed his plans in an interview with GQ magazine. Breaking Bad Actor Bryan Cranston Reveals Plans to Retire From Acting in 2026 to Spend More Time With Wife Robin Dearden.

"I want to change the paradigm once again. For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it," he said. Cranston revealed that the couple will live in a small village, learn how to speak French and how to cook French cuisine, among other tasks. "I want to have that experience," Cranston said. "I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It's not going to be like, 'Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop. I won't be thinking about [work]. I'm not going to be taking phone calls."

Cranston will be in Hollywood for now. He's got a role in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, which Focus Features is releasing in the theatres on June 16, and he's part of the ensemble of Matthew Vaughn's big-budget spy thriller Argylle, coming to Apple at a later date. Cranston is also hoping to pull off a Malcolm in the Middle reunion project, which he's openly discussed for years now.