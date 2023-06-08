Bryan Cranston cemented himself as one of the most iconic TV actors of a generation thanks to Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad. His character as a high school teacher-turned-drug lord Walter White will live rent-free in our heart. During a recent interview, the 67-year-old star said that he's ready to retire from acting in 2026 to spend more quality time with his wife, Robin Dearden. Cranston said, "For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it." Breaking Bad Actor Bryan Cranston Gets Hit During All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

