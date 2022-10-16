Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): American actor and comedian Issa Rae has criticised Hollywood for defending 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller following their "atrocious" behaviour and string of arrests.

According to Fox News, Rae during an interview with Elle Magazine said, "I'm gonna be real, the stuff that's happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood."

She added, "There's this person who's a repeat offender, who's been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there's an effort to save the movie and them."

Rae's comments come on the heels of Miller's series of arrests and abuse allegations over the past year. Further, she continued to speak out about the #MeToo movement and how Hollywood treats women.

She said, "That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to save itself and to protect offenders. So, don't do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won't have to live in fear of keeping silent because it'll ruin their careers. It's just a constant pattern of abuse that'll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way," reported Fox News.

Despite Miller's controversial legal matters, Warner Bros. still has plans to release the actor's film 'Flash' in June 2023.

Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, announced in August that they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement, as per Fox News.

This statement came after a year where Miller has been the subject of much controversy. The embattled actor was arrested on two separate occasions in Hawaii, once in March for disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a karaoke bar, and again in April for an alleged assault in which Miller was accused of striking a woman on the head at a private residence.

Further, the parents of an 18-year-old filed an order of protection against Miller, alleging the actor groomed their child from the age of 12, though the child has denied it, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Most recently, Miller was charged August 8 with felony burglary in Vermont, where the actor resides, after allegedly lifting bottles of alcohol from an unoccupied local home in May. (ANI)

