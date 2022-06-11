Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha attempts to break taboos as a condom salesperson in the newly released film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', a light-hearted comedy on safe sex.

Set in the small town of Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi, the movie weaves the tale of a small town sales girl 'Manokamna' who sells condoms for a living.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Reveals His Face Is Half-Paralyzed from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (Watch Video).

Bharuccha plays the feisty female hero in the movie who sets out to break taboos around sex and contraceptives.

Bharuccha aces the role of 'Manokamna' as a strong-willed, unapologetic, strong-headed protagonist.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Shares BTS Video With Wifey Anushka Sharma From a TVC & Ranveer Singh Wants the ‘Best Actor’ Nomination For Him!.

Co-star Vijay Raaz plays a stern father figure, giving a taste of the old world chained with customs and traditions. Paritosh Tripathi, playing Manokaamna's best friend Devi, elevates the story with perfect comic timings. Suman Gulati and Neha Saraf also indulge in effortless comedy, provoking a few laughs here and there.

Directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, the film has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed 'Dream Girl' in which protagonist Ayushmann Khurrana is cast as a cross-voicing man who has phone sex in a woman's voice with men.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)