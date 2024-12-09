Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): 'Kun Faya Kun' hitmaker Javed Ali has come up with a new song 'Kismat' in collaboration with Ayaz Ismail.

'Kismat' captures the spontaneous magic of its creation. During Javed Ali's USA tour in 2022, the duo collaborated overnight to craft the track, as per a press note.

Excited about the song, Javed Ali said,"As we were recording, I felt the song needed a closing touch that resonated deeply. I suggested adding a line, and Ayaz immediately called Kunaal Vermaa. Within moments, we wrote 'Tujhe Chand Ki Tarah,' bringing an ethereal quality to the track. The spontaneity of that moment was electrifying, and it elevated Kismat to a whole new level."

Reflecting on the project, Ayaz Ismail shared, "Kismat is a journey into uncharted territory. I envisioned Javed Ali's voice bringing a fresh, unexpected twist to this style--something we don't often hear from him. His vocals carry a distinctly Western vibe, perfectly complementing the song's energetic rhythm. While creating this track, I imagined an actor dancing amidst a vibrant, Bollywood-style scene, and that vision shaped the sound of the song. It's cinematic, vibrant, and truly global. Collaborating with Javed Ali has been an honour, and this track is sure to resonate deeply with listeners worldwide."

Ayaz Ismail is an American-Indian music composer and singer based in Dallas, Texas. He is known for blending Indian classical music with contemporary genres. Over the years, he has collaborated with celebrated artists like Javed Ali, Shaan, and Mohit Chauhan. His notable works include "Bezubaan," "Wirdd," and "Dil Ki Shikayat". (ANI)

