Chiyaan Vikram is set to make his big-screen return with the action-packed masala entertainer Veera Dheera Sooran. In an intriguing twist in production, this film is titled Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, while the next instalment - set to release later - will serve as a prequel, titled Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 1. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film recently unveiled a teaser that screams "mass entertainer," with Vikram portraying a local shopkeeper and devoted family man whose mysterious past resurfaces. Veera Dheera Sooran Title Teaser: Makers Drop Fierce Avatar of Chiyaan Vikram On His 58th Birthday (Watch Video).

Dushara Vijayan plays the female lead in the movie, the protagonist's wife, and let's try to ignore the fact that the Vettaiyan actress is 31 years younger than her male co-star! Meanwhile, SJ Suryah steps back into villainy, playing a corrupt and menacing cop, following his standout antagonist role in the Telugu hit Sanipodu Sanivaaram.

The film also marks the Tamil debut of National Award-winning Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, whose edgy look in the trailer has generated excitement. Chiyaan 62: Suraj Venjaramoodu Joins the Cast of Vikram-SU Arun Kumar’s Tamil Action Thriller; Check Poster!

Watch the Teaser of 'Veera Dheera Sooran':

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for Veera Dheera Sooran, which is scheduled for a January 2025 release, though the exact date is yet to be announced. Let's hope that this would score a solo hit for Vikram, whose last movie, Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan, while critically acclaimed, was a box office disappointment.

