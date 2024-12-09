With Baby John set to release in theatres on December 20, the makers have unveiled a full trailer that promises a blend of high-octane action, heartfelt father-daughter moments, and romance. Varun Dhawan takes on the lead role in this remake of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, which originally starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson, and was directed by Atlee. If you've seen the trailer, you likely caught a glimpse of Salman Khan's cameo - though it’s a tantalisingly brief one. ‘Baby John’ Trailer: Varun Dhawan Brings Out His Action Mode as a Fearless Cop in This High-Octane Hindi Remake of ‘Theri’ Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff.

Salman's cameo appears at the tail end of the Baby John trailer during what looks like an intense action sequence. His face is obscured by a black cloth mask, but the signature Bhai eyes are unmistakable through the slit. In the next shot, he and Varun Dhawan are seen fighting villains back-to-back. Freeze the frame, and you’ll find the mask is gone and you can catch a clear look at Salman’s bearded face.

Salman Khan's Eyes in 'Baby John' Trailer

Salman Khan's Eyes in 'Baby John' Trailer

Salman Khan's Face Glimpse in 'Baby John' Trailer

Salman Khan's Face Glimpse in 'Baby John' Trailer

Naturally, the cameo hasn’t gone unnoticed. Fans have flocked to social media to express their excitement and praise Salman’s guest appearance.

Salman Khan's Glimpse

'Theatres Into Stadiums'

'Fire'

'The Masked Saviour'

Exclusive!! Megastar #SalmanKhan's Small Glimpse in #BabyJohn Trailer 💥 This is Called presentation 🥵💥 Atlee will present Salman Khan in never seen before Avatar, The Masked Saviour! #BabyJohnTrailer pic.twitter.com/zhPW4f4QiD — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) December 9, 2024

'Iconic Cameo'

2023 _ Pathaan 2024 _ Baby John Salman Khan all set to register another iconic cameo in his career. pic.twitter.com/YSOY7ZdFk0 — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) December 9, 2024

Atlee Thanking Salman Khan for His Support

"I want to thank #SalmanKhan sir for his support for #BabyJohn, You will see his glimpse in the trailer now". - #Atlee pic.twitter.com/Zl1RMKiz2B — MASS (@Freak4Salman) December 9, 2024

Interestingly, Salman Khan's cameo seems to be a new addition to the Hindi remake, since Theri didn't have such a character in it. ‘Baby John’ Song ‘Pikley Pom’: Varun Dhawan Shines as a Loving Father in Heartwarming Track.

Watch the Trailer of 'Baby John':

Baby John is directed by Kalees and co-produced by Atlee. The film marks Keerthy Suresh’s Bollywood debut, while Wamiqa Gabbi plays the second female lead. Jackie Shroff takes on the role of the primary antagonist, with supporting performances from Zara Zyanna, Rajpal Yadav, Sanya Malhotra, and Sheeba Chaddha. Thaman S has composed the music for the film.

