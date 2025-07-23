Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): There's great news for the fans of Jenna Ortega-starrer 'Wednesday'.

Netflix has renewed the supernatural comedy series for the third season, Deadline reported.

Fans have been going gaga ever since the streamer announced the third season.

"So exciting,' an Instagram user commented.

''I can't wait to watch season 2 & season 3,'' another one wrote.

Interestingly, the update comes ahead of the Season 2 launch on Netflix on August 6 and after Season 1 became the most-watched original series ever on the streamer, with more than 250 million views.

It also received 12 Emmy nominations, including for Ortega in Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The show is therefore undoubtedly one of the streamer's biggest hits.

Wednesday stars Ortega as the titular Wednesday, who is expelled from her school and sent to a private academy for outcasts. Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers and Riki Lindhome also star. The show has made stars of the likes of Myers, who also leads the BBC and Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Season 2 made Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo series regulars, and added Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor to the cast. (ANI)

