BLACKPINK's Jisoo Clothing Controversy Resolved: Belgian Designer Benjamin Voortmans Clarifies Stance After Team’s Six-Month Silence

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Belgian designer Benjamin Voortmans, founder of the label Judassime, has addressed the recent controversy surrounding unreturned clothing items used by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. After initially taking to social media to express frustration over a six-month silence from the singer’s team, the designer confirmed on May 6, 2026, that the situation is finally moving toward a resolution. BLACKPINK at Met Gala 2026: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé Make Historic Full-Group Appearance in New York (Views Posts)

Benjamin Voortmans Shares Video on Instagram Story:

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @judassime)

Designer Clarifies Issue

The dispute began when several high-value pieces from the Judassime collection were shipped to South Korea half a year ago for Jisoo’s solo album cover photoshoot. Voortmans claimed that despite sending contracts and invoices, he was ignored for months, leading him to post a now-deleted video tagged "Please return my belongings." In his latest update, Voortmans clarified that his grievance was never with Jisoo herself, but with the project's management and staff. "I don't think I ever wanted to have hate towards her, whatsoever. I love her," Voortmans stated, explaining that the "horrifying" experience of being ignored was a systemic failure of the professional circle handling the shoot. A representative is now reportedly being sent to South Korea to physically retrieve the collection, which the designer noted was a significant financial and creative asset for his small business.

Jisoo’s Dior Look Steals Spotlight

The timing of the dispute follows a massive month for the star. Just days ago, Jisoo made her highly anticipated debut at the 2026 Met Gala in New York. Under the theme "Fashion Is Art," she turned heads in a custom Dior floral gown that reportedly took 4-5 hours to prepare. The event was a landmark moment for K-pop, as it marked the first time all four BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa graced the Met steps simultaneously. BLACKPINK Lands at Number 1 on Billboard 200 With ‘Born Pink’ for the First Time.

‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Boosts Jisoo’s Stardom

Beyond the fashion world, Jisoo’s acting career continues to reach new heights. She recently starred in the hit Netflix romantic comedy Boyfriend on Demand alongside Seo In-guk. The series has been praised for Jisoo’s comedic timing and on-screen chemistry, further solidifying her status as a "double threat" in both the music and television industries. As the clothing dispute reaches a close, fans and industry insiders alike are looking toward Jisoo's upcoming solo music projects, which were the original reason for the collaboration with Judassime.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).