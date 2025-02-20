Who Is Jenna Ortega Dating Now? Does ‘Wednesday’ Star Have a Boyfriend? Know the Actress’ Dating Rumours and Past Relationships

Jenna Ortega has captured the hearts of fans with her talent and charm, yet she tends to keep her romantic life private. While she shares a close bond with her followers, details about her love life remain largely under wraps. Nevertheless, she has been linked to a few notable figures throughout her rise to fame. What Is Chameleoning? All About the New Gen Z Dating Term You Might Be Unknowingly Living.

In a rare moment of candor during a March 2023 interview with Elle magazine, Ortega discussed her views on dating, revealing her discomfort with traditional romantic dynamics. She elaborated on how many female characters are often portrayed in relation to male characters. This perspective indicates that, despite her young age, the 22-year-old actress prioritises her work over relationships and isn't currently seeking romance. Jenna Ortega Addresses Her Dating Rumours With Johnny Depp; ‘Wednesday’ Star Says She Doesn’t Even Know That Person.

Is Jenna Ortega Single?

As of now, Jenna Ortega is not publicly linked to anyone. In August 2024, she clarified her stance on relationships, stating she plans to keep her romantic endeavors private, but, notably, she has no one to hide at the moment. “I live on soundstages, pretty much, so it’s so rare that I’m out seeing the sun,” she mentioned during a chat with Vanity Fair.

Jenna Ortega Past Relationships

Despite her desire for privacy, rumors about Ortega's dating life often circulate. One of the most talked-about connections was with her Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes White. The two starred in the 2024 film titled Winter Spring Summer or Fall, but they have never publicly addressed the dating speculation.

Ortega has also sparked dating rumors with other celebrities. In February 2019, while on the Just Between Us podcast, she shared that the dating rumors she encountered online were some of the craziest stories she had read about herself.

Back in 2018, she was linked to Jacob Sartorius after appearing in his music video for "Chapstick." Later that same year, she was spotted with Asher Angel at the Just Jared Annual Halloween Party, where they dressed as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, further fueling the dating speculation.

Jenna Ortega may choose to keep her love life out of the spotlight, but her past connections and candid remarks about relationships provide insight into her perspective on romance. For now, she seems content to focus on her career and personal growth, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any updates on her future endeavors in love.

