Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Actress and film producer Reese Witherspoon shared an update about her upcoming 'Legally Blonde' prequel series.

The actress, who portrayed Elle Woods in the 2001 film 'Legally Blonde' opened up on how the idea came to her to produce a prequel series about the lawyer's high school years, reported People.

"It was kind of this idea ... I saw that Wednesday Addams show, you know, and I was like, 'Oh!'" said Witherspoon at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about the Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega.

"She was in high school. I loved it, I watched every episode, and I thought it was amazing. And I was like, 'We should do Elle Woods in high school!'," added Witherspoon, as per the outlet.

After the idea clicked in her mind, the actress said she realized she "wanted to see who Elle Woods was before college, before law school, and I started having all these ideas."

"And these amazing writers came up with a great pitch and now Amazon is making the show and it's called Elle," she added.

The series, which was announced in May, will explore "how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do," said Witherspoon, as per the outlet.

Witherspoon informed that shooting for the prequel series will "start in March."

"I'm really excited because we're going through the casting process right now and we're picking who is going to play the young me. It's kind of a trip," she said.

"It's so exciting too, to watch these young girls that are so filled with enthusiasm and excitement," Witherspoon continued. "There's so many good ones. That's the hard thing because there's so many good people to choose from."

In September, she initiated a nationwide casting call as she posted a video on Instagram, encouraging young actresses to apply as the "search for the high school version of Elle Woods is officially ON! ."

"I'm SO excited to see all your fabulous takes on everyone's favourite Gemini vegetarian!," she wrote in the caption, reported People. (ANI)

