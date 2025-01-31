Actor Sohum Shah, who is known for Tumbbad, Dahaad, Maharani and others, has now announced the release date of his upcoming movie Crazxy. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video featuring the characters of Dadi and Hastar from ‘Tumbbad’ as he dropped the release date. The wildly creative announcement brought Hastar and Daadi along with Vinayak to the space for a fun banter-filled reveal. They unveiled the release date of ‘Crazxy’ as February 28, 2025. This imaginative crossover between ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Crazxy’ offers a glimpse into the film’s crazy world, keeping audiences hooked. Adding to the excitement, behind-the-scenes glimpses from ‘Crazxy’ have already showcased Sohum in a striking transformation, further fueling anticipation. With the motion poster making waves, the buzz around the film is only growing stronger. ‘Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Unveils ‘The Tumbbad Anthem’ As the Film Returns to Theatres; Says, ‘Experience the Magical World Once Again’ (Watch Video).

The film is an unpredictable thriller that promises to take the viewers on a crazy ride full of twists and turns. The film is written and directed By Girish Kohli, and is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh and Adesh Prasad. It is Co Produced by Ankit Jain Films. Earlier, Sohum had shared that the work on the sequel to ‘Tumbbad’ is in full swing. He took to his Instagram, and shared a set of pictures of himself in which he can be seen rummaging through the script of ‘Tumbbad 2’ and scribbling the notes. He wrote in the caption, "Ha, Tumbbad pe hi kaam kar raha hun," sparking excitement among fans of the 2018 film. ‘Tumbbad’ Re-Release Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Sohum Shah’s Horror Film Has Eclipsed Lifetime Collections of These Movies of Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor in 2024!.

In his post, Shah is seen surrounded by notes, and drafts, hinting that the screenplay is already in development. Although no official release date has been confirmed, the news comes as a hopeful sign that ‘Tumbbad 2’ is finally in motion. ‘Tumbbad’, which was directed by Rahi Anil Barve, is a critically acclaimed horror-fantasy film. It was praised for its unique storytelling, atmospheric visuals, and its exploration of greed and myth. The film’s cult following and its ambitious narrative left fans yearning for more, making a sequel one of the most anticipated projects in recent years.

