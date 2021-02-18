Los Angeles, Feb 18 (PTI) Actor Jesse Plemons, who was recently seen in the acclaimed historical drama "Judas and the Black Messiah", is set to star in filmmaker Martin Scorsese's next feature film "Killers of the Flower Moon".

Scorsese's frequent collaborators, Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, are headlining the movie which is based on author David Grann's 2017 bestseller.

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and centres around the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.

As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case and uncovered a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in the American history.

After playing an FBI agent in "Judas and the Black Messiah", Plemons will play the lead FBI officer investigating the murders, reported Deadline.

Apple Studios is financing the movie after Paramount Pictures decided to sell it over increasing costs.

Scorsese will also produce for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment, alongside Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" also stars Lily Gladstone. PTI

