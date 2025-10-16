Los Angeles [US], October 16 (ANI): Hollywood star Jim Carrey is closing in on leading the live-action version of the iconic cartoon show, 'The Jetsons'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is in talks for the project, which is being handled by Warner Bros. Pictures. While Colin Trevorrow has been roped in for the direction duties, he will also pen the script alongside Joe Epstein.

Further details surrounding the film's storyline or other cast members are yet to be unveiled.

The last 'Jetsons' featured film arrived in 1990 with 'Jetsons: The Movie'. Also, a live-action version of the show, which was first aired in 1962, has been attempted multiple times over the years, as per Variety.

The original show revolved around George and Jane Jetson, their kids Judy and Elroy and their pet dog, Astro. The family is shown living in the space-age styled Orbit City, where they enjoy innovations in the wildly futuristic world with video chats, domestic robots, and even flying cars.

For Jim Carrey, his latest film credits include a portrayal of Dr Robotnik in Paramount's live-action, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise. The actor has a long history of taking on iconic characters like the Grinch in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'.

The actor is also set to receive the Honorary Cesar at the 51st Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris in February 2026.

Carrey began his career as a stand-up comedian before he gained popularity on the TV show In Living Color. In 1994, he became a worldwide star with three back-to-back hits: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber.

On the other hand, Colin Trevorrow's last feature as a director came with 2022's 'Jurassic World: Dominion'. His other directions include 'The Book of Henry', 'Jurassic World' and 'Safety Not Guaranteed'. (ANI)

