Mumbai, October 16: Actress Sana Saeed, who played the role of little Anjali Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", celebrated 27 years of the timeless romantic drama with a heartfelt tribute on social media, sharing a photo of herself from the 20th anniversary celebration that was held in 2018. She wrote, "27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. One of the most important films that made me fall in love with cinema Some stories don’t just entertain, they shape dreams."

Directed by Karan Johar and produced under the Dharma Productions banner, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released on October 16, 1998, and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood history. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee, the film redefined romance and friendship for ordinary audiences. Its music by Jatin Lalit featuring evergreen hits like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi", "Ladki Badi Anjani Hai", and "Koi Mil Gaya" remain iconic even after decades. Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Club, Becomes World’s Richest Actor With Unmatched Grit and Unshakable Confidence.

Karan Johar too marked the milestone with a nostalgic post on his social media, writing, '27 years, some beautiful and candid moments from our set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a set filled with love, too much banter, and happiness.' Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film. It means everything to me." The filmmaker also shared a rare behind-the-scenes picture featuring himself, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol laughing and chatting during a break from the filming of the movie. ‘Kya Kijiyega Itni Dhan Raashi Ka?’: Dhruv Rathee Questions ‘Richest Actor’ Shah Rukh Khan for Promoting Paan Masala Brand Despite Having Reported Net Worth of USD 1.4 Billion (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions also shared a video montage of the film's most memorable scenes and captioned it as 'A film that will always make you say, Tussi ja rahe ho, tussi na jao.' Celebrating 27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a story that redefined pyaar, dosti, and everything in between for generations to come. Even Kajol joined in the celebration, resharing the Dharma post on a social media story and taking fans on a trip down memory lane.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).