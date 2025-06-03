Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): Actress Judy Greer shared what she has planned for her milestone 50th birthday on July 20.

"I'm taking a trip with my family," said Greer, who has been married to TV executive producer Dean E. Johnsen since 2011, while attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new Apple TV+ series Stick, reported People.

When asked if it would be a tropical adventure, the Jawbreaker actress simply answered "city trip" without disclosing the exact location.

"I guess I'm kind of boring," Greer added, before sharing her outlook on life heading into her 50s, as per the outlet.

"Everything in my life is really nice and really good, and I'm really happy, so I kind of just don't want to make any changes," she said, reported People.

Greer previously in 2022 opened up about feeling "very lucky to be an actress in my 40s right now because there are great roles for us."

"There are great directors and writers out there, and so I think that we're just getting served better material than those women were when I was in my 20s," she added of embracing the shift, reported People.

"There's a long way to go. Please don't get me wrong, but it's a start and I'll take it," continued Greer.

Ahead of Greer's 50th birthday this summer, she's starring in AppleTV+'s Stick alongside Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Trevino, Lilli Kay and Timothy Olyphant.

According to the show's synopsis, the new sports comedy series follows Pryce Cahill (played by Wilson), "an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago."

Stick's first three episodes premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 4, followed by new episodes weekly through July 23, reported People. (ANI)

