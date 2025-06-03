Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad recently sparked controversy during the birthday celebrations of director SV Krishna Reddy when he used offensive slurs while referring to actor-comedian Ali in his speech. Reports claim Prasad allegedly said, "Edi ekkada lan*a koduku," with some suggesting he may have been intoxicated at the time. ‘Allu Arjun Is Like a Son’: Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad Issues Clarification After Taking a Dig at ‘Pushpa 2’ Star at ‘Harikatha’ Pre-Release Event (Watch Video).

Interestingly, Ali appeared to laugh off the remarks in the now viral video from the event. However, as backlash grew, Prasad defended himself at a later event, stating he "didn’t mind if his words were taken the wrong way" and justified his comments by citing his years of experience in the industry.

The Viral Video of Rajendra Prasad

Ali Defends Rajendra Prasad

After Rajendra Prasad was being trolled on social media for his comments, actor Ali took to Instagram to defend his colleague and told his fans to not attack him online.

In his video, the actor was heard saying, "Please understand the situation. Rajendra Prasad garu is a respected actor. It was unintentional and he’s going through an emotional time, having recently lost his daughter. I urge everyone to stop sharing the video and let it go." Rajendra Prasad’s Daughter Gayatri Passes Away; Jr NTR, Nani, and Others Offer Condolence to the Veteran Actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubeda Ali (@zubedaspage)

The Ali comment was not the only controversial statement that Rajendra Prasad had made at the event. Reminding those who were present at the event that he had won the NTR award, Rajendra Prasad insisted that they clap for him. When fellow actor Murali Krishna questioned him on this, the senior actor brushed him aside, saying that if they don't clap for him, they do not have any shame at all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2025 12:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).