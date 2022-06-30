Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Two of the biggest stars of Hollywood, Julia Roberts and George Clooney have reunited yet again for a romantic comedy titled 'Ticket to Paradise'.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the trailer of the movie follows the story of Roberts and Clooney playing the roles of a divorced couple who reunite for a trip to Bali in order to stop their lovestruck daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever from marrying a man she met just a few days ago and sacrificing her career in the process. The exes want their daughter not to make the same mistake they made 25 years ago.

Also Read | Oh Yeon Seo in Cafe Minamdang, Seo Ye-ji in Eve, Seo Hyun-jin in Why Her? – 5 Kdrama Actresses Playing Badass Roles In Ongoing Series.

The 'Eat, Pray, Love' actor, Roberts took to Instagram, sharing the trailer of the film which portrayed her and Clooney as overprotective parents who attempt to trick their daughter so that she dumps her fiance. The 2-minute 37-second video is a total fun fest.

"Buckle up" captioned Roberts on Instagram.

Also Read | Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Expecting Their First Child Together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZRoqHr-Dr/

Helmed by 'Mama Mia! Here We Go Again' director Ol Parker, 'Tickets to Paradise' is co-written by Parker and Daniel Pipski, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Billie Lourd, Amanda O'Dempsey, Lucas Bravo, and Rowan Chapman are some of the actors who also feature in the film.

In an interview with Deadline, Clooney revealed that the film allows the pair of Clooney and Roberts 'to be mean to each other' as compared to other rom-coms. It was in fact Clooney who booked his co-star Roberts to return to the genre of rom-coms.

"I haven't done a romantic comedy really since [1996's] One Fine Day. I've done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one, Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way... It's just really fun... Cast all the way around," said Clooney.

Roberts explained that people assumed that since she had not been performing in any romantic comedies for some time, it meant that she did not 'want to do one', reported The Hollywood Reporter. However, she admitted that there 'didn't exist' such a movie until 'Ol Parker wrote and directed' 'Tickets to Paradise'.

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend's Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn't exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed," confessed Roberts.

The actor concluded by saying she would "only work if it's George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we are both able to do it, and off we went."

'Tickets to Paradise' is slated to release in theatres on October 21, this year, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, talking about Clooney and Roberts, the couple collaborated on previous projects like 'Ocean's Eleven', 'Ocean's Twelve', and 'Momey Monster'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)