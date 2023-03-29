Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Kajol has heaped praise on her husband, actor Ajay Devgn's upcoming release 'Bholaa'.

On Wednesday, Kajol attended the special screening of 'Bholaa'. After watching the film, she took to Instagram and shared her review.

She wrote, "Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool. Ajay, I was clapping and cheering throughout. #Bholaa releasing tomorrow in 3D."

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. (ANI)

