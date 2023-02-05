Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Television actor Karishma Tanna completed a year of marital bliss with her husband Varun Bangera. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share some beautiful moments from her wedding day.

Karishma posted a dreamy video from her wedding day with the caption, "One year down, forever to go. Happy 1st to US. Life has never been so beautiful as it has been this past year with you by my side. Love you baby."

Also Read | Armie Hammer Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse and Suicide Attempt Following Rape Allegations.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoRXaKGjOIF/

Karishma chose to wear a pink lehenga along with matching jewellery, while, her husband Varun opted for a white sherwani on their D-day.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor Reach Jaisalmer Ahead of Star Couple’s Marriage.

In the video, Varun is seen tying a mangal sutra around Karishma's neck. Karishma shared some mushy moments from their pre-wedding rituals as well.

Karishma's colleagues sent their warm wishes to them.

Actor Drashti Dhami wrote, "Happyyyyy anni love."

Actor Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Living this day like it was yesterday. How time flies babyyyyy. Feels max five months. Like they say good times fly ... I wish u manyyyyyyyyyy more years of happinesss and love and togetherness and romance and success and everything that u have everrrr dreamt of. I love you two to the moon n back."

Actor Esha Gupta posted love emojis on her post.

Karishma's husband Varun is the director of a real estate company.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in the Amazon Prime series 'Hush Hush', where she played the character of a lesbian cop. Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Soha Ali Khan and Ayesha Jhulka featured in the series as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)