Karishma Tanna celebrates her birthday today (December 21). Right from appearing in daily soaps to winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, she has proved that nothing is impossible. Over the years, she has managed to make a place in audiences' hearts because of her talent. However, besides being fantastic at acting, she’s also a fashion stunner who can turn heads with her stylish outings. She has got looks, a tall frame, and a perfect body which in a way elevates her dressing. The best part about her is that she never shies away from experimenting in the style department. Karishma Tanna Gets Engaged to Businessman Varun Bangera – Reports.

If we talk about Karishma’s wardrobe, it’s colourful, trendy, and has a millennial vibe to it. In a nutshell, there's an outfit for every mood in her closet. From ethnic, indo-western, neon to something that’s daring, Tanna carries every couture with sass. She’s definitely got that spark and attitude which adds charm to her overall getup. And as the diva celebrates her birthday today, we list her best fashion shenanigans that are chic and super glam. Karishma Tanna's Powder Blue Separates Get a Thumbs Up From Us (View Pics).

In Reynu Taandon!

In Megha and Jigar!

In Baise Gaba!

In Label Anushree!

In Vvani by Vani Vats!

In Soap & Basil!

In Sukriti and Aakriti!

In Prémya by Manishii!

In Shantnu & Nikhil!

In Anushkaa Bajaj!

That’s it, guys! Stunning and sensational, Karishma has always served fashion with confidence. She’s a living example of how to embrace oneself. Kudos to her team for always making a great effort to make her look apt all day, every day. Here’s wishing KT a fabulous birthday. Stay tuned!

