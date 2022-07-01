Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan dons a sporty look, as he enjoys a game of football with his friends amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor took to his Instagram and shared a reel video in which he can be seen enjoying the sport in heavy rains.

"Rain and Football..Two of my Fav things Together" the 'Luka Chuppi' actor captioned the video.

The video includes clippings of the actor playing on the ground, ending with a special glimpse of the actor's dog Katroi, who seems excited when she sees Kartik. He donned a black sporty outfit and completed his look with neon-green football boots.

Fans flooded the comment section with fire emoticons and showered love on the actor.

"Ur ultra bolt speeeddddd" a user commented on the video.

Another user wrote, "And we love to see you enjoying your favourite things !".

The 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' actor usually gets snapped by the paparazzi enjoying the sport when he is not promoting or shooting for any of his films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2' which collected over Rs 230 crores worldwide and marks one of his biggest successes.

Producer, Bhushan Kumar, also gifted Kartik, India's first McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success.

He will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's production 'Freddy' with Alaya F and in 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. (ANI)

