Lousiana [New Orleans], July 1 (ANI): Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario, on Friday, tied the knot with her long-time beau and producer Andrew From in an intimate vintage-themed wedding ceremony in New Orleans.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Instagram and shared a series of her wedding day pictures on Instagram, which went viral, soon after she shared the post.

The couple got married in mid-June at a Preservation Hall in New Orleans and shared the images from their special day two weeks later.

In the pictures, the 'San Andreas' actor can be seen kissing her husband Form. She opted for a long pleated dress and trailing tulle veil but designer Danielle Frankle, whereas the 'A quiet place producer' donned a lightweight pinstripe suit by designer Brunello Cuccinelli.

In another picture, the newlywed couple can be seen on the streets of Lousiana, kissing each other, while they hold white and black umbrellas in their hand.

The third picture shows the blue-eyed bride, putting her head on her husband's shoulder, while the couple poses for an adorable vintage-themed picture.

Fans swamped the comment section with good wishes and heart emoticons.

Daddario's 'Baywatch' co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also poured wishes on the newly married couple, "Stunning. Congratulations to you both" she commented on the picture.

"Love u..And congratulations..Have a Happy life Ahead.." another user wrote.

The 'Hall Pass' actor started dating Form in 2021 and the couple got engaged in August 2021, soon after the 'Slender Man' producer got a divorce from her first wife Jordana Brewster in June 2021 after 15 years of marriage. (ANI)

