Nicosia [Cyprus], June 16 (ANI): In a gesture that encapsulates India's rich craftsmanship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted an exquisite Kashmiri silk carpet to Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and a silver clutch purse from Andhra Pradesh to the First Lady, Philippa Karsera, respectively, during his visit to Cyprus.

The red-coloured carpet features traditional vine and geometric motifs. It showcases the prized two-tone effect, appearing to change colours based on the viewing angle and lighting--creating an illusion of two different carpets in one.

The carpet gifted to the Cyprus President represented the skills of Kashmiri artisans.

Speaking of the gift presented to the First Lady, Philippa Karsera, PM Modi chose a stunning silver clutch purse crafted in Andhra Pradesh.

Made using the repousse technique, it has detailed floral designs inspired by temple and royal art. A semi-precious stone in the centre adds a touch of elegance, and its curved shape, fancy handle, and decorated edges give it a royal look. Once used mainly for special occasions, this purse is now a stylish accessory or collector's item, showing off India's rich craft tradition in a modern way.

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III - the highest civilian honour in Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The Order of Makarios III is named after Makarios III, the first president of the Republic of Cyprus. It is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

"President, for the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, I express heartfelt gratitude to you, the Government of Cyprus and the people of Cyprus. This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians. It is the honour of their capabilities and aspirations. It is the honour of our country's cultural brotherhood and the ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude," PM Modi said.

He further said, "This honour symbolises our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of our people. I understand the significance of this honour and accept it as a responsibility towards the relations between India and Cyprus."

He expressed confidence that the ties between two nations will touch new heights.

He stated, "I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure global environment."

PM Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon (local time), marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation in over two decades. He was received by the Cypriot President at Larnaca International Airport. (ANI)

