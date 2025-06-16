Imagine hanging out with your friends or colleagues in an organisation or system, confidently saying you trust them, only to later discover that one of them was secretly plotting your downfall. Amazon Prime Video’s latest reality show, The Traitors, hosted by none other than Karan Johar, is the Indian adaptation of the hit American series, where backstabbing is an art. The Traitors premiered on Prime Video on June 12. The Karan Johar-hosted show has already witnessed a few eliminations, and the pressure is starting to take a toll on relationships. Even the bond between Anshula Kapoor and chachi (aunt) Maheep Kapoor seems to be weakening. ‘The Traitors’: Raj Kundra Becomes First Contestant to Be Eliminated From Karan Johar’s Show, Says ‘I Cannot Lie to Save My Life’.

Anshula Kapoor Accuses Her Aunt Maheep Kapoor of Being a Traitor

For those wondering how exactly the game works, here’s some information. Twenty players come together in a lavish setup, but among them are secret Traitors, chosen by the host himself. With their identities kept hidden, they secretly sabotage and eliminate innocent contestants from the show. In each episode, the players vote for someone they suspect to be a Traitor. Since the premiere episode of The Traitors, Anshula Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor have consistently named each other as the person they trust the most, a bond that reflects not just their family ties but also a deep sense of trust.

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Traitors’:

Anshula Kapoor, who initially placed her full trust in her chachi Maheep, now appears to be having second thoughts. Voicing her thoughts, she said, "I have a feeling it’s you (traitor).“You already know that a lot of people think you are the traitor. The only reason why I think it’s you is because you told me earlier that until you are in the competition, you won’t let anyone kick me out. I mean, how could you say that with so much confidence?"

Responding to Anshula's accusations, Maheep clarified about her statement and said, "Last night I packed my bags, and I knew that people were going to evict me today. The traitors know that if I were one of them, I would never let go of you because I am your chachi. If I were a traitor, I wouldn’t be dumb about it and tell you that you’re safe. What do I care?" Despite her initial confusion regarding Anshula Kapoor's intentions, she did not vote against her in 'Circle of Shaq' and instead voted for Karan Kundra, who was eliminated. ‘The Traitors’: Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula Kapoor Says ‘Acting Toh Mere Khoon Mai Hai’ Before Starting Her Journey Prime Video’s Series (Watch Video).

Who Were Eliminated From ‘The Traitors’ in Week 1?

The Traitors, which premiered on June 12, has already dropped three episodes in its first week, and the drama is intense. Five contestants have been eliminated so far, proving that the game is anything but merciful. In just the first week, Raj Kundra, Nikita Luther, Lakshmi Manchu, Karan Kundrra, and Sahil Salathia have all been eliminated from the show.

