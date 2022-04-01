Los Angeles, Apr 1 (PTI) Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow has been tapped by Netflix to direct its film adaptation of author David Koepp's upcoming thriller novel "Aurora".

Also Read | Radhe Shyam Movie Review: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Hollow Chemistry Drains Down This Beautifully Decked Love Story (LatestLY Exclusive).

Koepp, who has previously penned movies like “Mission: Impossible” and “Jurassic Park", will also write the "Aurora" screenplay.

According to Deadline, the book is set to be released on June 7 by Harper Collins.

Also Read | Bheeshma Parvam Movie Review: Mammootty's Invincible Swag Provides Some Cheer in Amal Neerad's Predictable Blend of Mahabharata and The Godfather (LatestLY Exclusive).

The film “follows characters who are coping with the collapse of the social order, set against a catastrophic worldwide power crisis.”

The story is set in Aurora, Illinois, where Aubrey Wheeler and her teenage son are forced to fend for themselves in the wake of a massive power outage.

Wheeler's estranged brother, a Silicon Valley CEO, has built a bunker in the desert keeping in mind such an apocalyptic event, and their reunion leads to reckonings on a global and personal scale.

Bigelow, who became the first woman to win a directing Oscar in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker", is returning behind the camera for a feature project after 2017's "Detroit".

Greg Shapiro, producer of “The Hurt Locker,” is backing "Aurora" along with Gavin Polone. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)