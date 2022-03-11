Radhe Shyam Movie Review: If only grand ideas and grandeur could make good movies, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde featuring Radhe Shyam would have been a successful outing. In reality, a good film is all about having its heart at the right place with a story that needs to be told. Unfortunately, Radhe Shyam looks like an endeavor that is very high on the design part but lacks any sincere direction. It doesn't strike the right chords and ends up offering a hollow promise without any substance (or a story tell). Radhe Shyam: Director Maruthi Is All Praises For Prabhas – Pooja Hegde’s Movie, Says ‘Radha Krishna Kumar Made This Film Like A Poet’.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar gives you a rather fantastical album flooded with stunning locales and gorgeous vistas. His trains are luxurious and his hospitals are palatial. The grandeur oozes out of every frame he designs for the cinderella world his story is placed in. It indeed is a visual overload, but there isn't much to grasp, to enjoy to write home about. You end up gasping at the gorgeous cobbled streets of Rome, the meandering canals, and the breathtakingly splendid woods. There are no half measures there. The clothes, the costumes, and the candor is an embarrassment to riches, but the scenic vistas are not complemented by an equally compelling narrative. Zero chemistry between the lead couples, mediocre performances, and the ever-wavering storyline makes Radhe Shyam a yawn fest-a a spectacularly decorated one for sure! Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Pledges To Entertain His Fans As Much as Possible, Says ‘I Will Do Everything To Make You Happy’.

Vikramaditya (Prabhas) is India's answer to Nostradamus. He is a celebrated Palmist who knows that nothing can conquer the certainty of fate deeply embedded in the lines of the palms. Vikramaditya has everything at his disposal. What he lacks though is a love line. So he becomes just Aditya while exploring his romantic side and seeks solace in 'flirtationships' as normal relationships or marriage is not written in his taqdeer.

Aditya meets Dr Prerna (Pooja Hegde) in odd (tie-me-the-knot and save me from the great fall) circumstances. Our hero is certain that she is the one, the perfect, the ultimate for his next 'flirtationship'. While the guy lacks the much-desired love-line on his mighty pas, the girl lacks the absolute must lifeline on hers. And yet Aditya (oops Vikramaditya) predicts that Prerna has a long life, a successful career and a love life that most people will envy. This triggers the battle between destiny and love. Will love bend the curve of the future and rewrite destiny? Will flirtationship evolve into love for lifetimes? You have to WAIT and watch the film to get the answer. Radhe Shyam: BTS Video From Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-Starrer Shows How Production Team Overcame Challenges – WATCH

As if the premise is not uninteresting enough to torture you out of your wits, the dialogues and the characters revolving around the 'flirting birds' are pretentious and beyond belief. Bhagyashree as Aditya's mother, Jagapathi Babu as a multimillionaire with an ambition to succeed in the political arena, and Sachin Khedekar as Prerna's uncle are reduced to laughable caricatures. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde try hard to win us over, but the sloppy writing doesn't offer them much scope to get the audience invested.

Final Thoughts

Radhe Shyam might work for you in parts thanks to the old-school romance it tries to project. The visual appeal and the texture of this massively mounted film is quite impressive, but the serious lack of other elements and expertise can that require for a logical or an engaging story is likely to witness you leave the hall halfway through.

Rating: 2.0

