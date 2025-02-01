Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Actor Khushi Kapoor has left fans curious after she posted a picture with a mystery man just days before the release of her film 'Loveyapa'.

The 'Loveyapa' actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture where she can be seen hugging someone wearing a hoodie with his back facing the camera. She did not tag the person, leaving fans guessing who the mystery man is.

Also Read | Julia Garner Birthday: Jaw Dropping Red Carpet Looks of the Actress (View Pics).

Along with the picture, the actress added a caption that read, "He made it to the grid, will make it to your hearts soon."

Take a look

Also Read | Rapper YFN Lucci Released From Georgia Prison After Serving Nearly 4 Years on Murder and Assault Charges.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFeu1_6ySeP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, talking about her upcoming film, 'Loveyapa,' which also stars Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, is set to hit theaters soon. Khushi and Junaid are busy promoting the film and recently shared their experiences of working together in an interview.

"I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the set early.

"I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set."

Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan and will be released in theaters on February 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)