1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The high-stakes Indian Premier League 2026 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium produced plenty of action both on and off the field. While local fans were already riding an emotional wave after learning that legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni was ruled out of the starting eleven due to fitness issues, an unexpected moment in the stands stole the digital spotlight. During the first innings of the game, as Chennai were setting up a total of 180/7 against Pat Cummins’ side, an on-field umpiring call triggered a major talking point. The cameras instantly panned to the hospitality box, capturing a highly animated reaction from Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni, which has since gone viral. Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match? Ruturaj Gaikwad Provides Big Update.

Watch Sakshi’s Animated Reaction

Sakshi Dhoni’s raw reaction was worth everything 😂🔥#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #CSKvSRH | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/1MHhpANXCI pic.twitter.com/3mrqPuj5Rv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 18, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).