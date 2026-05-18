‘World Sees PM Panic’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Over ‘Running Away’ From Norway Media (Watch Video)

A video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing five-nation tour has sparked a sharp political row back home after it showed him walking away as a Norwegian journalist attempted to ask him a question. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was quick to seize on the moment, sharing the clip on social media and launching a pointed attack on the Prime Minister.

"When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear. What happens to India's image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?" Rahul wrote, accusing Modi of "panicking and running" from the media. ‘No Issue Can Be Resolved Through Military Conflict Alone’, Says PM Narendra Modi As He Backs Diplomacy for Ukraine, West Asia.

Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Over ‘Running Away’ From Norway Media

When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear. What happens to India’s image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions? https://t.co/tOO8vzESpf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2026

In the video, Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng can be heard asking: "PM Modi, why don't you take questions from the freest press in the world?" Modi did not respond and continued walking. Lyng later shared the footage on X with a pointed observation: "Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to. Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates and Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with."

The contrast could not be starker. Norway sits at the very top of the World Press Freedom Index. India ranks 157th, placing it alongside Palestine, the UAE and Cuba on the global press freedom ladder. PM Narendra Modi Departs From Sweden After Productive Visit; En Route to Norway for 3rd India-Nordic Summit.

The incident has added fresh ammunition to an opposition already critical of Modi's foreign tour. Several opposition parties have questioned the timing of the five-nation visit, pointing out that the Prime Minister had himself appealed to citizens to restrict foreign travel to save fuel amid the Middle East crisis.

For Rahul Gandhi and the opposition, the Norway video has become a symbol of a larger argument: that India's global image under the current government is shaped as much by what its Prime Minister avoids as by what he says.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).