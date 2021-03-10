New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The first song 'Har Funn Maula' from the upcoming film 'Koi Jaane Na' is finally here and the catchy track will surely make you groove.

The makers of the upcoming thriller-romance drama 'Koi Jaane Na' have finally dropped the peppy party number on Wednesday, which is hogging limelight due to the sizzling on screen appearance of Aamir Khan with Elli AvRam.

The cabaret track features Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam for a special appearance in the movie, which will mark the directorial debut of Khan's close friend Amin Hajee.

The duo is seen dancing their heart out in a club. Elli looks ravishing in a knee-length shimmery dress while the 'Dangal' actor looks dashing as always.

Aamir's unmissable swag and Elli's killer dance moves set the dance floor on fire as the sizzling chemistry between the pair stands out. The song comes as a treat to all the Aamir Khan fans who were eagerly waiting to see him onscreen after his last 2018 film 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.

The 'Jack of all trades' took to his Instagram to share an appreciation post for his friend Amin Hajee. Alongside a still from the song, he wrote, "Amin, my friend, you have come a long way since Lagaan. Wishing Bhushan, T-Series and you, all the very best for Koi Jaane Na!"

He further acknowledged the whole team of the track and penned a note for Amin to wish him good luck for the film.

"The film is an exciting (hopefully! Amin don't let us down!) suspense thriller called Koi Jaane Na, and is due for release in theatres on 2nd April," he added.

Crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan, the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

'Koi Jaane Na' features Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)