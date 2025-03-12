Los Angeles [US], March 12 (ANI): The second season of 'Landman' is in the works.

As per Variety, 'Landman' has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+, Variety has learned.

The Taylor Sheridan series, which stars Billy Bob Thornton and is set in the world of the West Texas oil fields, originally debuted on Paramount+ in November, with the Season 1 finale airing in January.

"'Landman' was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan's unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

"The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series 'Tulsa King,' 'The Agency,' 'Lioness' and 'Dexter: Original Sin.'"

The show is based on the "Boomtown" podcast from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, and is described as "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics." (ANI)

