Indian cinema’s biggest celebration, the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards, unfolded in the heart of Rajasthan’s cultural capital, Jaipur, on March 8–9, 2025. Marking a historic milestone, this Silver Jubilee Edition paid a spectacular tribute to the artistry, innovation, and timeless magic of cinematic storytelling. IIFA Awards 2025 Winners: Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Trumps With 10 Wins; Kartik Aaryan, Nitanshi Goel, Janki Bodiwala, Raghav Juyal Bag Acting Honours – See Full List.

Set against the breathtaking grandeur of Jaipur’s heritage, IIFA 2025 brought together Bollywood’s biggest superstars, South Indian cinema icons, OTT sensations, and global dignitaries, alongside devoted fans and esteemed media representatives from around the world. IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners: Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Panchayat Season 3’ and Vikrant Massey Win Big – See Full List.

IIFA Awards 2025 To Telecast on March 16 on Zee TV

Now, audiences worldwide can relive the grandeur and magic of IIFA 2025 from the comfort of their homes! Catch the exclusive telecast of the IIFA Awards 2025 on ZEE TV SD & ZEE TV HD on Sunday, March 16, 2025.