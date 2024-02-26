Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Actors Lara Dutta and Jimmy Shergill will be seen in a new show titled 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond'.

On Monday, Lara took to Instagram and shared the show's preview.

The video offered a sneak peek into a story that explores the intricacies of the Balakot operation, delving into lesser-known aspects, strategies, and challenges that shaped the trajectory of events.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prasanna, and many more.

Speaking about the show, Jimmy Shergill said, "5 years ago on 14th February, our brave hearts at Pulwama gave the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty. While we will never forget the sacrifice of our martyrs, we couldn't stop beaming with pride when for the first we watched our country fight back! The Balakot airstrike, was a stern message that stemmed from the resilience and courage of our nation and armed forces. India took a firm stand and this date will remain etched in the nation's heart forever- India will never forget. Being a part of this series has only heightened my respect for the jawans as I relived a defining moment in our country's history."

Five years ago, on this date, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out the Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan, in retaliation to the February 14 Pulwama attack. As the show revolves around the same, Lara said, "Coming from an armed forces background, I understand the bravery, sacrifice, and love for country firsthand. The martyrs of Pulwama made the ultimate sacrifice 5 years ago, however the Balakot air strike, filled us with national pride. On the anniversary of this historic defense operation, this sneak peek aims to honour every soldier, with or without of uniform, who reshaped our nation's defence narrative."

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' will be out on JioCinema soon. (ANI)

