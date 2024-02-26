Dharmendra may be counted among the 'veteran' Hindi cinema stars, but he has just shown that he's very much 'with it'. In a recent Instagram post, Dharmendra gave an AI spin to an image he shared with his fans and followers. In the image, a younger version of Bollywood’s 'He-Man', reminiscent of the days when he was famous for his macho good looks, can be seen lounging in a convertible car dressed in denim pants and a jacket paired with a crisp white shirt. He did not share any caption for the picture. Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Father Dharmendra Feels ‘Heartbroken’ and Hopes She Saves Her Marriage for the Sake of Kids.

Dharmendra, who was most recently seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, also shared a picture of his grandson Karan Deol, where he is smiling ear-to-ear. The 88-year-old star captioned it: "Love you, Rock, for your new charismatic looks. Jeete raho."

Karan is the elder son of actor Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja. He made his acting debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Last year in June, Karan married his longtime lady love (and filmmaking legend Bimal Roy's granddaughter) Drisha Acharya. The who's who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh attended the reception, among many others.

