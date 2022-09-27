New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The nine-day Sharad Navratri celebration officially began on September 26 in which various traditions are observed across the nation during this time. One such important event is the Lav Kush Ramlila which is staged by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee.

The world-famous Lav Kush Ramlila that is held under Delhi's Red Fort ramparts commenced on Monday. Bollywood actor Asrani stole the show on opening day. The 'Sholay' actor played the character of Narad Muni as he mesmerised everyone with his performance.

Also Read | BLACKPINK Lands at Number 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Born Pink' for the First Time.

Like every year, the Lav Kush Ramlila witnessed a jam-packed Day 1 which enthralled and absorbed the audience at Red Fort. The committee will continue to host hundreds and thousands of people during the exuberant festivities of Dussehra in Delhi.

Arjun Kumar, President of Lav Kush Ramlila committee, Vijay Sampla, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and Vinod Tawde, General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started the proceedings of the day by praying to God Ganesha.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Discusses the Importance of Educating Girls on KBC 14 With Contestant Aarti Bajaj Chugh.

Arjun Kumar and Committee's General Secretary Subhash Goyal told ANI: "Today's main attraction was the legendary Bollywood actor Asrani who played the role of Narad Muni. The audience welcomed him on stage with whistle and clapping."

Ramlila ended today at Ravana and Kumbhkarna penance (Tapasya), Satya Bhusan Jain, Senior Vice President of Committee informed ANI.

Vijay Sampla, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes told ANI that everyone should know of Lord Ram's stories, especially our youth.

South Superstar Prabhas will be burning the effigy of 'Raavan' at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila in Delhi.

Known for curating one of the most innovative 'Pandal' ideas, the committee has made Ayodhya's Ram Mandir-themed pandal at Red Fort lawns this year. Prabhas will be gracing the event on Vijayadashami which falls on October 5 this year.

Speaking to ANI, Arjun Kumar, head of Lav Kush Ramlila committee, expressed his excitement about this year's plans and said, "Since Prabhas is already playing the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming film Adipurush, who is better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra!"

Many Bollywood celebrities like Deblina Chatterjee (Sita), Raghav Tiwari (Ram), Akhilendra Mishra (Ravan), Arun Mandola (Lakshman), Nirbhay Wadhwa (Hanuman), Kewat (Manoj Tiwari), Mandodari (Amita Nangia), Manish Chaturvedi (Shiva) Mohit Tyagi (Vibhishana) among others will be seen in coming days in the Ramlila at Red Fort,

This year, under the supervision of famous Bollywood action director Manoj, the commitee has prepared amazing and miraculous scenes and some power-packed action sequences for the audience.

This year, 'Lagaan' actor Akhilendra Mishra will be seen portraying the role of Ravan at the Lav Kush Ramlila.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day.

In some regions, the celebration, also known as Vijayadashami, celebrates Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Dussehra is observed on the day Dashami Tithi (tenth date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month falls during the Aparahan Kaal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)