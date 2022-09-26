Mega K-pop girls supergroup BLACKPINK has made history as it has landed its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with its second full-length studio album Born Pink. The group's latest effort debuts atop the list with 102,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending September 22, according to Luminate, reports aceshowbiz.com. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Stylish in Netted Tank Top and Denim Skirt; View Pics of Shut Down Singer.

The eight-song set marks the first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 by an all-female group since 2008. Born Pink is also the third album by a South Korean act to top the Billboard 200 in 2022, following BTS' (Bangtan Boys) Proof and Stray Kids' Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary.

Back to the chart, Bad Bunny's former leader Un Verano Sin Ti falls from No. 1 to No. 2 after 11 non-consecutive weeks atop the list. The album earns 93,000 equivalent album units in the latest tracking week. At No. 3 is another newcomer, NCT 127's new album 2 Baddies, that bows with 58,500 equivalent album units earned.

It marks the nine-member South Korean boyband's third Top 10-charting effort. Prior to this, the group's Sticker: The 3rd Album debuted and peaked at No. 3 in October 2021. Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, meanwhile, stays at No. 4 with 48,000 equivalent album units earned. BLACKPINK’s Rose Looks Charming in Black Full-Sleeves Top and Mini Skirt; View Stylish Pics of K-Pop Star.

Following it up is The Weeknd's compilation album The Highlights that soars high from No. 32 to No. 5 after earning 39,000 equivalent album units. Beyonce Knowles' Renaissance also climbs up this week, moving from No. 8 to No. 6 with 36,000 equivalent album units earned.

As for Harry Styles' Harry's House, it's stationary at No. 7 with 35,000 units. Occupying No. 8 is EST Gee, who nabs his second top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 as I Never Felt Nun bows at No. 8 with 30,000 equivalent album units earned.

Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind is holding steady at No. 9 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned. Rounding out the Top 10 is NBA YoungBoy's (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) Realer 2 that dips from No. 6 to No. 10 in its third week after earning 27,000 units.

