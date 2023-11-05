Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Birthday celebrations are not yet over for actor Ananya Panday. Today, she celebrated her birthday with BFF Suhana Khan and other close friends in Mumbai.

The 'Dream Girl 2' actor celebrated her 25th birthday on October 30 in style in Maldives. After a vacation in the Maldives, she is making memories with her friends.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya gave an inside glimpse of her birthday celebration.

The video featured Ananya's close friends having fun together at a restaurant.

Suhana, dressed in a stunning pink dress, can be seen smiling in the video.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Friends with red heart emoji."

In the next one, Ananya is seen making a wish before blowing the candle on her cake.

Ananya opted for a tie and dye dress and wore the tiara on her head.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a career spanning over four years, Ananya has featured in a slew of films including 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Khaali Peeli', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Liger' and 'Dream Girl 2' besides her debut film.

In the coming months, fans will see her sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She also has Prime Video's web show 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty. (ANI)

