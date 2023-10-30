Dream Girl Ananya Panday is celebrating her 25th birthday today. And, you know? She's got a whole bunch of exciting projects lined up to make her year special. From web series to thrillers and even a historical drama, Ananya is all set to enthral the audience with her upcoming releases. Let's dive into what's on her plate for the coming year. Ananya Panday Birthday Special: From Sarees to Lehengas, 5 Times the Actress Showed How To Nail Ethnic Wear (View Pics)

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya is all set to star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a thrilling tale of three friends navigating the digital jungle of Mumbai. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh and backed by the creative genius of Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar, this movie promises to be a relatable, funny ride through the modern age. Can't wait to see her in action with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav!

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Poster (Photo Credits: X)

Call Me Bae

Who's ready for a dose of fashion-forward drama? Ananya Panday takes on the lead role in Call Me Bae, a coming-of-age series where she plays a billionaire fashionista facing controversy and family drama. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with the legendary Karan Johar in the mix, it's bound to be a binge-worthy show on Amazon Prime Video. Ananya's character is set to challenge stereotypes and find herself, and we're here for every moment of it!

Call Me Bae Poster (Photo Credits: X)

Control

Control is a cyber-thriller that's got everyone buzzing. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl, this movie takes you on a thrilling journey through the digital world. Ananya Panday stars in the lead role, and from what Motwane hints, this "computer-generated" movie promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. The best part? It's yet to be released, so stay tuned for this tech-savvy adventure. Ananya Panday Birthday: Suhana Khan Drops Stunning Pics To Wish Her ‘Bestie’ on Her Special Day!

Darbadar

Details about Darbadar are shrouded in mystery. All we know is that Ananya Panday is involved, and it's in the post-production stage. This element of secrecy just adds to the excitement. Ananya sure knows how to keep us guessing.

Shankara

Ananya Panday joins the ranks of Akshay Kumar in Shankara, a historical drama based on the life of lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair. In this epic tale, Ananya plays a fierce junior lawyer alongside Akshay Kumar, who takes on the titular role. Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl team up to bring this intriguing story to life. Though it's yet to be released, the anticipation is off the charts.

So, there you have it, folks! Ananya Panday's 25th birthday is just the beginning of her exciting journey in the world of Bollywood.

